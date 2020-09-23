All school students can now eat free.
The USDA has extended free meals for all students through Dec. 31.
“It’s a convenience for parents, it will be a cost savings for parents,” said Eastwood Local Schools Superintendent Brent Welker.
The free meal breakfasts and lunches became available in the last week.
Elmwood Local Schools marked a 33% rise in breakfasts served, said Superintendent Tony Borton.
“Prior to that being implemented, our breakfasts and our lunch numbers were down,” Borton said. “Our kids were not eating.”
On Sept. 14, he said the school saw numbers increase greatly when offering the free meals.
“We tripled our breakfast count from Wednesday to Thursday and on Fridays, we do Papa John’s pizza, we had to order 10 additional pizzas just to get through and we still ran out,” he said of that week’s numbers.
“It has been huge for us.”
While he doesn’t think the federal money will last until December, parents he has talked to will be happy if the program lasts through October.
“Whatever you give us is a great gift to help everybody out right now,” Borton said.
According to the USDA, “we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” said Secretary Sonny Perdue. “We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school food service professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”
Otsego Local Schools Superintendent Adam Koch said he has seen breakfasts increase.
“I think it’s a great thing for our kids to be able to not have to worry about that,” he said.
Chris Wilson, director of Lake Local Schools food service, said that the district will be reimbursed for the free meals and will not lose any money.
Lake served 56,000 meals from March-August, she said at last week’s board of education meeting.
The district also has a supplemental food program called the Glider Pack.