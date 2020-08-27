FREMONT – Kids can enjoy a Victorian Tea and craft that celebrate First Lady Lucy Hayes’ birthday at Spiegel Grove, the grounds of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, on Saturday during Kids Days @ Hayes.
The tea is from 11 a.m.-noon on the grounds. Participants should meet in the auditorium in the museum/library building to check in before going outside.
During the tea, kids and parents can sit outside on their physically distanced picnic blankets and have refreshments. Families can bring their own blanket, or one will be provided.
Hayes Presidential will serve tea or lemonade paired with lemon and sugar cookies that will be individually prepackaged.
Kids then will play games, such as “I’m a Little Teapot” freeze and “Lookout,” a classic Victorian game. Then they will discuss Lucy Hayes and her love of nature and collect items to make a nature-inspired suncatcher.
Cost is $3 for kids whose parents or grandparents are Hayes Presidential members at the Major level and higher and $5 for non-member kids. There is no cost for parents to bring kids to the event.
Reservations are required and can be made online at https://www.rbhayes.org/events/2020/08/29/events/kids-days-hayes-victorian-tea/. The reservation deadline is 5 p.m today.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.