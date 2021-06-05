PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program begins on Monday and runs through July 31. The program, which includes activities for children ages 0 to 12 and for teens ages 13-17. This summer’s theme is “Tails and Tales,” a happy celebration of animals and animal stories.
The purpose of the Summer Reading Program is to engage all ages in reading and reading-related activities during the summer months. For children, especially, reading during the break from school is the best way to prevent loss of the reading skills developed during the academic year. Summer is the time to read just for fun, so Summer Reading Program activities encourage children to read anything they like. Individuals earn points as they read and become eligible for special prize drawings.
To participate, all ages may register online beginning Monday at waypl.readsquared.com or by using the free Read Squared app. Children (0-12) should plan to stop by the library to pick up a free Summer Reading Kit. It includes everything needed to get started, plus a few surprises. Once registered, using Read Squared is an easy way for all participants to keep track of minutes spent reading. The more minutes logged, the more points and prize entries earned.
In addition to registering on Read Squared, teens may join a special subscription box service. Once subscribed, they will receive a custom goody box in June and another in July. Sign-up for subscription boxes is open now at teens.waylibrary.info.
A number of Family Story Times for all ages have been planned and will take place on the Commodore lawn across the street from the library. No registration is needed to attend. More information about these and additional in-person and virtual summer programs is available at waylibrary.info.
Director Janel Haas encourages children and teens to pick up something to read as often as possible.
“Our kids had to work extra hard to learn this past school year,” she said. “Even as teachers rolled up their sleeves and rose mightily to the occasion, it was still very challenging for everyone. We want to help make sure our children don’t lose any ground over the summer break. Luckily, research has shown that vacation reading of any kind is a powerful factor in preserving reading, writing, and vocabulary skills. With our Summer Reading Program, the more a child reads, the more points are earned for some really appealing prizes. If parents can get their children to the library, we would love to match them with something they’ll enjoy reading — and give them an incentive, too.”
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 116.