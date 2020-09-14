FREMONT – Kids can build ships and boats and learn creative construction with take-home kits from the Frohman Summer Series: Hands-on History at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
The series, which promotes learning about science, technology, engineering and math through local history, was originally scheduled for three in-person sessions throughout the summer but has been changed to take-home educational materials and activities.
Free kits for the three sessions will be offered in August, September and October. Each kit will include the majority of supplies and instructions needed to conduct or create that session’s projects. Twenty kits are available each month.
To receive a kit, participants must register with Julie Mayle, curator of manuscripts, at 419-332-2081, ext. 239, or jmayle@rbhayes.org. Participants can pick up their kit at Hayes Presidential during the last week of each month. Kits also can be mailed to participants for a fee.
Kits for each month are:
• September – All Hands on Deck!: Ships and Boats of the Great Lakes - Students will learn about buoyancy, floatation, displacement and other principles of physics and engineering by building different types of boats with a variety of materials. Using the Frohman Collection photographs, drawings, and documents, students will learn about the Great Lakes commercial shipping industry, as well as the passenger vessels that occupied the area during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
• October – Thinking Outside the Box: Engineering and Creative Construction - Using the Frohman historic photographs and documents, students will learn about the innovative cardboard box manufacturer, Hinde & Dauch Paper Company. The business successfully operated from 1880 to 1981 in Sandusky. Students will gain an understanding of basic engineering principles and use that knowledge to construct functional bridges, containers and towers.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.