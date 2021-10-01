Are you interested in trucks and how they work? Get hands-on with a cool truck and learn how it functions with the Wood County District Public Library and the City of Bowling Green Public Works and Utilities during Touch-a-Truck on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.
Families will be able to learn more about Bowling Green’s trucks and check out trucks like loaders, dump trucks and recycling trucks.
No registration is required. This program is weather permitting; the rain date will be Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. To learn more, contact the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.