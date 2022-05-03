Kids can get hands-on experience with STEM by taking part in the Wood County District Public Library’s Lego Cup Challenge.
Challenges will be held Saturdays from 2-4 p.m. at both Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries on May 14, June 4, June 18, July 9 and July 29.
To participate, families can stop by the Children’s Place at the Bowling Green library or the Walbridge library. During the challenge, participants will be given a cup of Legos and an item or structure to build using as many Legos in their cup as possible. After building, creations will be put on display for all to see.
For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.