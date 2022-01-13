Kids can enjoy time constructing and learning more about STEM with the Wood County District Public Library’s Lego Cup Challenge on Saturday.
Drop by either the Bowling Green or Walbridge library any time between 2 and 4 p.m. on to take part in the challenge. Participants will be given a cup of Legos and an item or structure to build using as many of the Legos in their cup as possible. After building, creations will be put on display for all of the libaries’ patrons to see. No registration is required.
For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.