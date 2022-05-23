The Wood County District Public Library and Connecting Kids to Meals are providing snacks to kids this summer every Monday through Friday, June 6 through Aug. 12, from 3-3:30 p.m. Kids and families can pick up their snacks from the Children’s Place Desk at the library, 251 N. Main St.
featured
Kids can grab a snack all summer long from the library
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Robot runaround: BG business owners say they are not getting timely payments by Starship
- Silhouettes will be repainted on Perrysburg water tower for $47,000
- BG man killed in motorcycle crash
- Perrysburg will forfeit lacrosse game where AW player made slur
- Tacos, jail and Hollywood: Trejo will talk at BG library event in October
- BG Council hears concerns about Arlyn's, Porchfest
- Findlay man guilty of BG arson, attempted murder
- Weston woman cited for endangering children
- BG Chamber hands out multiple awards at annual dinner
- CEO of Waterville charity faints during court appearance
Videos
Collections
- Otsego vs Eastwood, Friday, May 13, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- NBC track championships, Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Otsego vs Lake, Monday, May 2, 2022
- Eastwood vs Rossford, Friday, April 29, 2022
- NLL track championships, Friday, May 13, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Monday, May 16, 2022
- Otsego vs Eastwood, Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Perrysburg vs Anthony Wayne, Thursday, May 12, 2022
- Perrysburg vs BG, Tuesday, April 26, 2022