Would you like to know more about marine life and how Bowling Green State University students learn about marine science? Join the Wood County District Public Library on July 8 at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the BGSU Life Sciences Building for a tour of the Marine Lab.
Matthew Partin will lead this opportunity for kids and students to learn more about aquatic and marine biology.
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.