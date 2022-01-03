FREMONT – Kids can create a craft or participate in activity relating President Hayes’ 200th birthday during a free, monthly program at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
Second Saturdays R 4 Kids will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month in the museum.
Activities will focus on President Rutherford B. Hayes’ birthday bicentennial, which is Oct. 4.
This event is open-house style, so participants can stop by any time between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. to complete the activities. This program is focused for kids in kindergarten through third grade, but kids of any age are welcome to participate.
The 2022 schedule:
Saturday
Feb.12
March 12
April 9
May 14
Jun 11
July, 9
Aug. 13
Sept. 10
Oct. 8
Nov. 12
Dec 10
Activities for each month are to be announced. For information on Second Saturdays R 4 Kids, contact Education Coordinator Joan Eardly at 419-332-2081, ext. 246, or jeardly@rbhayes.org.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner of the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.