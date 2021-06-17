Join the Wood County District Public Library’s Children’s Place for a virtual discussion of “Pax” by Sara Pennypacker on July 12 at 6 p.m.
Pax is a story of an extraordinary friendship between a boy and his fox, and their journey to be reunited.
Pax is available for checkout from both Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries. When youth sign up for WCDPL’s Summer Reading Program: Tails & Tales, they’ll also have Pax as one of the six free gift book titles to choose from upon registration. Free titles are provided by the Estate of Marjorie Conrad.
This discussion is open to families and student 9 years old and older. Registration is required. To register, email woodkids@wcdpl.org.