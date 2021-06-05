Join the Wood County District Public Library’s Children’s Place for a virtual discussion of “Hoot” by Carl Hiaasen on June 28 at 6 p.m.
In “Hoot,” new arrival Roy makes two oddball friends and a bad enemy, and joins an effort to stop construction of a pancake house which would destroy a colony of burrowing owls who live on the site.
“Hoot” is available for checkout from Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries. The movie based on the novel is available on hoopla.
Watch kits, which include the movie, books and a bag of popcorn, are available at the Children’s Place. This discussion is open to families and students 9 years old and older. Registration is required. To register, call 419-351-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.