PEMBERVILLE — Rise and shine, Pemberville, the free fair is back.
The Pemberville Free Fair made its return on Wednesday after being canceled last year due to coronavirus.
On opening day, the fair hosted the Kiddie Parade, with the streets lined with crowds, throwing candy and cheering the entrants.
Along with the crowd, the parade participants were eager to be back participating in the fair.
“Not having the fair last year was disappointing. It’s really exciting to have the fair back this year,” parade participant Mikayla Bingham said.
Bingham created a small doughnut store table for her float. The kids sat around the table and tossed out candy.
Many people at the parade said having the fair this year was important because it brought some normalcy to the town. The fair has been a tradition that locals always look forward to.
People were excited yesterday afternoon to see the designs of the floats and even get some candy from them.
“I like seeing what everyone comes up with and having the kids participate. They love throwing out the candy,” Bingham said.
The theme for the fair this year was: “Rise & Shine - It’s Fair Time in Pemberville.” There were some floats designed for the theme.
One of the floats had the kids dressed in egg costumes sitting in a pan.
The driver of another float was wearing a beekeeping costume while the kids were dressed up as bees.
There was also a rubber duck float where the kids sat in a small pool and wore duck T-shirts.
The parade was also a chance for people to show off their passions.
One group walked in the parade with their Ohio State football gear. Their float featured a big statue of Brutus Buckeye in front of goal posts.
Some floats at the parade were made for different causes and organizations.
The local Boy Scouts were at the front of the parade being pulled in canoes.
Another float was made to spread awareness for autism.
Erica Rudd made a float in memory of Kenneth W. Krukemyer, a war veteran. Rudd said that while the kids were happy with throwing out candy, the rest of the team was happy to design the float in remembrance of him.
“We are happy to have this memorial for the driver’s friend that was KIA (killed in action) in Vietnam,” Rudd said.
Krukemyer and the driver were best friends in high school.