The theme for Bowling Green High School’s fall homecoming was Bobcat Night Out.
Kelsey Kerr and Thompson Black were named queen and king at the crowning ceremony, held Oct. 8.
Kerr is the daughter of Matt and Stacy Kerr. She is part of the Madrigals, chorale, cheer and StuCrew. She volunteers through 4-H and is active at First United Methodist Church. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She plans on attending college and majoring in early childhood education.
Black is the son of Carolyn and Dallas Black. He plays soccer, and is in StuCrew, DECA and Senior Studio. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He will attend Bowling Green State University or Ohio State University and major in education.
The homecoming court also included seniors Brynna Gaines, Kyle Brackenbury, Mallory Miller and Sean Gollehon; juniors Lela Sabin and Tyler Thompson; Penta Career Center representatives Jazmyn Rose and Ethan Warner; sophomores Audra Hammer and Reagan Cordes; and freshmen Tara Hastings and Treyvon Ladler
Gaines is the daughter of Danielle Gaines-Smith and her stepfather, Dwight Smith. She is president of StuCrew and a member of First Amendment Club, DECA and the swim team. She has volunteered for Mercy’s Children Dance Marathon, and is part of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She plans on attending either the University of Dayton or Cincinnati and majoring in sports dietetics.
Brackenbury is the son of Karen and Tim Brackenbury. He is in cross country and is a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader. He has been part of the Toledo Turners gymnastics for 12 years and in the youth group. He is in National Honor Society and National French Honors Society, and is a Scholar Athlete and is in the top 10 of his class. After graduation, he plans on attending Bowling Green State University and majoring in exercise science.
Miller is the daughter of John and Dawn Miller. She is a three-year field commander in the Bobcat Marching Band, a member of Debate Club, and has been involved in French Club and Bobcat volleyball. She volunteers the humane society, WGTE Public Media and BG Church of the Nazarene. She works at the Sweet Stop, is a seasonal employee at the Wood County Board of Elections and participates in the Wood County Hospital Shadowing Program. She is also part of the French National Honor Society and National Honor Society, and was selected for Buckeye Girls State. After graduating, she plans on attending college and earning a degree that will prepare her for the medical field.
Gollehon is the son of James Gollehon and Allison Fox. He plays hockey, lacrosse and football, and performs with the Madrigals and chorale. He is a member of FFA. After graduation, he plans on attending Bowling Green State University.
Sabin is the daughter of Rebecca Heath and Chris Sabin. She is active in sports, having done gymnastics for seven years, and soccer.
Thompson is the son of Meghan and Neil Thompson. He runs cross country and track, and is the executive of Career Development for DECA. He is also part of the Human Relations Commission that helps end discrimination in Bowling Green.
Rose is the daughter of Jason Rose and Amber Ludwig. She is studying criminal justice at Penta.
Warner is the son of Chad Warner and Heather Daleska. He is the kicker for the varsity football team and is attending Penta for firefighting. He volunteers at Central Joint Fire Department and is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Hammer is the daughter of Annette and the late Bradley Hammer. She plays on the tennis team, is a group leader for Safety Town and is involved in the Fellow Christian Athletes Program
Cordes is the son of Holly Wolf-Cordes and Nathan Cordes. He plays baseball and hockey, and volunteers at the humane society.
Hastings is the daughter of Tricia and Joe Hastings. She is part of the high school volleyball team and StuCrew. She volunteers at the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
Ladler is the son of Hailey Walters and Mario Ladler and stepfather Che Walters. He is part of StuCrew and the drama club, plays in the orchestra and is the football team’s waterboy.
The 2021 Rose Court, selected by BGHS faculty, also was introduced. Court members were chosen based on their demonstration of the core values of the Bowling Green City Schools community.
The Rose Court included Linda Alfaro, daughter of Juanita and James Alfaro; Lucy Busselle, daughter of Rick Busselle and Dawn Shinew; Elsa Concannon, daughter of Karmen and Tim Concannon; Riley Cramer, daughter of Beth and Todd Cramer; Matthew Gerwin, son of Sarah and Scott Gerwin; Andrew Messenger, son of Jill and Steven Messenger; Aubrey Nyiri, son of Jennifer and Csaba; Riley Poffenbarger, son of Thomas and Angelina Poffenbarger; Matthew Stevens, son of Kim and Bruce Stevens; Jack Suelzer, son of Marc and Alisa Suelzar; Alexa Thompson. daughter of Ali and Jeremy Thompson; and Sophia Twigg, daughter of Tara and Louis Twigg.