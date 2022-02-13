Kenwood Elementary has released the names of its students who were awarded Bobcat Proud status for the month of January.
Students are chosen by their teacher because they have displayed Bobcat Proud behavior during that time. Being Bobcat proud means the students are are being respectful, responsible and safe in all areas at school, in the community and at home.
Students honored last month include Jax Ferguson, Jack Dotts, Autumn Iler, Emily Grunwell, Myles Duty, Emmeline Miller, Wyatt Cymbola, Isabella Cordy, Kate Grames, Ghaith Al-Zuraiji, Addi Simmans, Nicholas Bickelhaupt, Abbigail English, Karsyn Hogrefe, Wyatt Vrooman, Spencer Garner, Jack Tracy and Karma Walters.