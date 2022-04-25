Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries have released the names of students who have been awarded Bobcat Proud status.
Students are chosen by their teacher because they have displayed Bobcat Proud behavior during that time. Being Bobcat proud means the students are are being respectful, responsible and safe in all areas at school, in the community and at home.
Students at Conneaut who were named Bobcat Proud in February included Elody Celizic, Braylon Gose, Ysanette Dillingham, Dominic McNeeley, Charlotte Ruehl, William Clark, Mazzy McLochlin, Lydia Ratushinskaya-Saltz, Addilyn Calderon, Autumn Henning, Camdyn Shindorf, Abel McGill, Clay Tyrrell, Adelaide Kiefer, Peyton Kirkendall, Alex Meyer, Hunter Hindley, Marley James, Nora Schmeltz, Lucas Doster, Kylie Doust, Jack Byers, Andrew Kellough, Finn Bloom and Kammie Borders.
Students at Conneaut named Bobcat Proud in March included Myna Diepenbruck, Naomi McClure, Auden Gattozzi, Bridgette Newby, Parker Kirkendall, Ella Hemminger, Michael Ramos, Nora Straley, Dominic Esposito, Joe Kozey, Corbin Sharp, Nolan Schumacher, Josh Hildebrand, Marco Brininger, Lyndsay Ashman, Emmett Stygles, Ellie Underwood, Brayden Daman, Jayce Garman, Janice Lin, Dylan Steiner, Brayden Wichman, Payton Headley, Jaxson Kukla and Brody Bezdicek.
Kenwood Bobcat Proud students for March include Ervin Palmer, Leanne Speakman, David Maynard, Nolan Trumbull, Alijah Taylor, Wyatt Ulrich, Olivia Baber, Natalie Niekamp, Tessa Busch, Lainey Pollick, Ben Newlove, Zyler Stoots, Linkin Ramos, Caleb Loar, Elijah Snyder, Jose Garcia and Quinn Foust.