All three Bowling Green City Schools elementaries have released the names of students who have been awarded Bobcat Proud status in April.
Students are chosen by their teacher because they have displayed Bobcat Proud behavior during that time. Being Bobcat proud means the students are are being respectful, responsible and safe in all areas at school, in the community and at home.
Students at Kenwood Elementary who were named Bobcat Proud in April were Lucy Bauman, Dawson Aycock, Jay Ray Damon, Kimber Lewallen, Jaci Rumer, Layla Meeker, Marissa Roberts, Isabelle Scaroletta-Scholl, Hudson Zimmerman, Edward Dotts, Masyn Snow, Jaxin Ramos , Karrar AlNeaamah, Sadie Hanna, Izzie Milks, Allison Beckford, Arianny Miller and KateConway.
Students at Conneaut Elementary who received the honor in April include Declan Koontz, Georgia McGraw, Addison Sroga, Kestrel Herford, Finn Bloom, Chase Headley, Hayden Bengela, Drake Loera, June Ammidown, Adrianna Ross, Blake Lamb, Lauren Duquette, Maddie Pultz, Lilah Spohn, Braelyn Domonkos, Grace Miklavic, Mia Ybarra, Lauren Carney, Nevayah Ulch, Amelina Wiseman-Esparza, Max Shaw, Levi Czerniak, Averie Wickard, Kaliyah Reid and Cora Spohn.
Students at Crim Elementary who made the list include Jameson Hartman, Oliver Schetter, Luca Hutka, Ja’Kariana Allison, Jinan Ahmed, Emily Clemens, Quinn Schneider, Kendon Dowlen, Ashlynn Hendrix, Yocelyn Sanchez-Perez, Arianna Madden, Riley Hoffman, Aiden Underhill, Adrianna Evans, Blake Hill, Ceniha Dawson, Solana Hernandez, Polina Zhdanova, Addison Corney, Reese Mangette, Allison Myers, Caydan Urban and Gabriel Lust.