Marine debris in the Great Lakes is a growing problem. Learn more about how to help with Partners for Clean Streams and the Wood County District Public Library with the Marine Debris in the Great Lakes Virtual Presentation on May 5 at 11 a.m.
Cassondra Prchlik, communications and outreach specialist of Partners for Clean Streams, will speak on how marine debris enter our waterways, how it can impact us, and provide resources about initiatives led by PCS that aim to solve the problem.
“It might seem like marine debris affects only our oceans, but the sad reality is it affects the freshwater in our backyards as well, and it is an ever-growing issue,” Prchlik said. “Fortunately, research and programs about marine debris in the Great Lakes are developing. In this program, you will learn about marine debris, sources, programs, how much is in our waterways, why it is an issue, and how you can help through citizen science and everyday changes.”
Registration is required. To register, email woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.