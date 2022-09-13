The Wood County Juvenile Court’s community garden was a blooming success this year.
Under the supervision of the juvenile court probation department staff, youth are responsible for planting, watering, weeding, and harvesting the garden over the course of the spring and summer. This year, the garden produced tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, broccoli and eggplant.
Once harvested, the food was then donated to the Christian Food Pantry, Brown Bag Project, as well as numerous area churches and food pantries.
The juvenile court’s community garden was started in 2010. Since inception, the initial 25 by 25-foot plot, which is located on the west lot of the Juvenile Court, has grown to 32-by-40-foot. The court receives grant funds through the Ohio Department of Youth Services to provide a community service/learning project for court involved youth.
Supporters include David Gable of Bonnie Plants, Black Diamond (Perrysburg location), North Branch Nursery and Obie’s Flowers and the Wood County Maintenance Department.