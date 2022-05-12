The Wood County District Public Library’s Just the Facts Book Club discusses great nonfiction titles every month.
Join us to discuss new and popular titles and to meet new people. Book club meeting are hybrid, taking place at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.
May 24 - “The Light of Days” by Judy Batalion
June 28 - “Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe
July 26 - “Mine!” by Michael Heller and James Salzman
Aug. 23 - “The Code Breaker” by Water Isaccson