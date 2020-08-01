The following girls were selected to attend Buckeye Girls State, which was canceled this summer due to coronavirus.
The high school juniors would have learned about government in a week-long on-campus session starting in June at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.
Terra Sloane is active in drama club, Key Club, the choral department, Gay Straight Alliance, quiz bowl, French club, the Ohio Chapter of the Educational Theatre Association, Girl Scouts of America and Horizon Youth Theatre. She attends Bowling Green High School.
Ashley Mockenstrum also attends BGHS. She is a junior member of the American Legion Auxiliary and has been a squad leader. She is on the bowling team and volunteers.
Manita Ojha participates in musicals at BGHS. She is a member of the Model U.N. club. She’s in the concert band, where she plays the oboe and English horn. She has taken piano lessons since she was 8.
Kaylee Dean is a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and youth group. At BGHS, she plays basketball and is a member of StuCrew and Key Club. She was the junior class president. She is a server at Frisch’s Big Boy.
Alesondra Herrera also attends BGHS. She is active in orchestra, the Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra, regional orchestra. She is also in French Club and plays tennis and bowls.
Kalista Beair plays soccer for BGHS and is a member of the drama club. She volunteers at the Wood County Humane Society.
Elise Boyle is on the Student Activities Board at BGHS, along with French club, DECA and drama club. She is a tutor and was “Betty Bobcat,” the high school mascot. She also served on the superintendent’s advisory board and is the high school representative to the Bowling Green Human Relations Commission.
Meara Holden is a junior class officer at BGHS. She is in marching band, symphonic band, hockey, quiz bowl and guitar club. She is a member of St. Aloysius.
These girls were selected by Lybarger-Grimm Auxiliary 441, Alva N. Sidle Auxiliary 232, Weston Auxiliary 409 and Sons of American Legion 441.
Erika Putnam is a junior at Otsego High School and the daughter of Donald and Cathy Putnam. She is in concert, marching , jazz and pep bands, musicals swing choir, quiz bowl and student council. She is on Wood county Teen Court and volunteers at church.
Ashlynn Treen is a junior at Otsego. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Nicole Treen. She is involved in Knight Musik Sing Choir, the musicals and National Honor Society.
Jaiden McQuillin is the daughter of Jason and Jack McQuillin. At Otsego, she is in FFA, Ohio Speech and Debate and National Technical Honors Society. She also volunteers with Stand United and Venture Crew.
Gabrielle Downard is the daughter of Candy Downard. She is in soccer and National Honor Society at Otsego.
Lily Martin-Williams is the daughter of Curt and Mary Martin Williams. At Otsego she is in marching, concert and pep bands and the women’s choir.