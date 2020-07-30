The Wood County Senior Fair Board decided on several changes to the 2020 fair, which starts Monday, at a special board meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was called after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scaled back fair operations on Tuesday.
No gate admission will be charged for the 2020 fair.
All grandstand events, entertainment and rides are canceled.
Six wrist bands will be issued to junior fair livestock exhibitors and king and queen contestants. These wrist bands are to be given to (parents/assistants) to allow admission into the pavilion and the royalty contest. No one without a band will be admitted during shows/event.
All non-equine, market and breeding livestock will be on the grounds for no more than two days. Check-in and release times will be published here no later than Saturday at 9 a.m. There may be changes in your normal times, but the shows are relatively on their scheduled days. Champions and animals marketed through the fair board may have to stay on the grounds a little longer depending on the availability of trucks and other variables.
Showmanship classes will be held (with the possible exception of rabbits).
Camping will be permitted in 2020. If someone does not wish to camp in 2020 the fee can be rolled into 2021.
Preferred parking fees will be rolled into 2021.
Feeder calf sale will be live auction Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. Animals will be released as soon as they are paid for after the sale. Bidders, exhibitors and parents only will be permitted in the building.
All animals will be housed in the barns, there will be no showing off of trailers. Trucks and trailers need to go to the north parking lot after unloaded.
Showmanship sweepstakes will be held Aug. 7, depending on the availability of animals. Department chairs will have more information.
Catch a pig contest is canceled for this year. Sponsorships will be rolled to 2021.
Some food vendors will be on the grounds.
The fine arts building, woman’s world and grange buildings will be closed.
The junior fair building will be open for the junior fair kids and clover buds to display their projects on a voluntary basis.
Golf cart sponsors will be rolled to 2021.
This is not intended to be an all-inclusive list. Direct questions to board members. More information will follow as it becomes available.