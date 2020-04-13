TOLEDO — Notre Dame Academy junior Gabriella Ravas has achieved the Girl Scout Gold Award which is the highest level award a girl may earn during her Girl Scout career.
To accomplish this goal, a girl will display the leadership she has learned by developing, coordinating and carrying out a service project that will benefit the community in which she lives.
For Ravas’ project, titled Giving Them Wings to Fly, she partnered with the Nest, a childcare service for students who are parents to young children while enrolled in school.
She worked with her community to donate over 2,000 books to the Parent/Child Reading Program, creating a lending library to help young parents bond with their children through reading.