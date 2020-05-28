To paraphrase, if the students can not come to the courthouse, the courthouse must go to the students.
When the coronavirus put a stop to middle school students taking their annual tour of the Wood County Courthouse, Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger came up with a solution.
He created a virtual tour.
Reger has been organizing student tours of the courthouse since taking office in 2017.
Tours for sixth graders from Bowling Green Middle School and Perrysburg’s Hull Prairie Intermediate School were canceled due to the closing of schools in March. Eastwood, Northwood, Elmwood, Otsego and Rossford all took their tours in November and December.
Reger’s goal has been that when students walk away, they are aware the courthouse is a place where real matters are dealt with.
“I think knowing about how the judicial system works is essential in a democratic society,” he said. “Providing that information to students who are learning about our system of government provides them with first-hand knowledge of how it works here in their home.”
In his video tour, created in early May, Reger describes how 500 students already have toured the building this year and he was looking forward to the spring tours.
“Unfortunately because of coronavirus, we can’t have you here and you can’t gather here at the courthouse,” he said in the video.
While leading a tour, Reger typically shares with students a short history on the courthouse, which was built in 1896, and discusses how a courtroom functions.
He did the same in the video.
The virtual tour starts in Courtroom #1, where he overseas cases.
He explained a flag that used to appear on the back wall of his courtroom was painted over in 1980. It has since been replaced with a new painted flag, and to be consistent, it only has 48 stars, the same number that existed when the original flag was painted in 1920.
He also shared how the cornerstone of the courthouse was laid in 1894. It opened Sept. 29, 1896.
“Since that day, there has been continuous operations of a court facility,” he said.
For those who don’t like history, he reminds them that “history is everything that we live every day. Right now, you are living through historic moments that 10 years, 20 years, 30 years from now people are going to continue to ask you about: What were you doing during the coronavirus?”
Those answers are part of history, he said.
Since the courthouse was built, there has been more than 20 U.S. presidents, two world wars, four additional war conflicts “and we’ve been through many different kinds of international and national crises.”
Students typically visit with several different county department’s during their tour, including the auditor’s and treasurer’s offices, the Emergency Management Agency and the board of elections.
In recent years they have met with Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, and Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, as well as county commissioners.
Ghanbari and Gavarone put together separate videos, as did Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, to share with students. EMA Director Jeff Klein and Auditor Matt Oestreich also made videos.
On the third floor, Reger points out the two murals there — one an oil derrick and the other of Fort Meigs — and explains the importance of both to the county.
“My goal is simply to have a visit to the Wood County Courthouse be something every student in Wood County does once in their 12 years in school,” Reger said in May 2019. “I hope that students walk away with some knowledge about the history of Wood County. To know that there are other people who walked here, lived here and died here who did significant and interesting things that have made this the wonderful place it is now to live.”
Reger explained earlier this week he started with a tour for BGMS the first year, and it was such a success he approached county superintendents with the idea.
“It took time, but we finally got it. We were looking this year to having 1,100 kids come through the courthouse,” he said. “They were excited about it.”
With so many people working via video chats, he wondered if the technology also could be used to reach students.
It took about a week to pull it together, Reger said.
“It’s efficient but nothing replaces actually coming to the courthouse,” he said. “I want them to come to the courthouse. But we have this as an option.”
He said the video could be used in other areas, like in nursing homes, where people can’t get out to visit the historical structure but would enjoy a virtual tour.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for it to be used by people who may not come to the courthouse but want to see it,” he said, adding he hopes it encourages people to visit “and see what we do here.”
Reger’s 18-minute video can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPqb5ZM4hsg&feature=youtu.be.