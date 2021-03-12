Join the Wood County District Public Library and Owens Community College in the Big Read.
This year’s title is “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh. The virtual discussion will take place on April 8 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
Using her own experience as a vehicle, Smarsh’s “Heartland” tells the story of many Americans who grow up in generational poverty and implores her readers to examine the class separation in our country.
“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Owens Community College, and to bring our patrons’ perspectives to the Big Read,” said Marnie Pratt, information services librarian.
Copies of “Heartland” are available for checkout in both Bowling Green and Walbridge branches. Registration is required. To register, send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.