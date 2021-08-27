Spend chilly days at the library with even chillier books. Join the Wood County District Public Library’s Bone Chilling Book Club to discuss a horror, mystery, or suspense novel every month. Book Club meetings are held via Zoom at 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 - “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn. Fresh from a brief stay at a psych hospital, reporter Camille Preaker faces a troubling assignment: she must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. For years, Camille has hardly spoken to her neurotic, hypochondriac mother or to the half-sister she barely knows: a beautiful thirteen-year-old with an eerie grip on the town. Now, installed in her old bedroom in her family’s Victorian mansion, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims — a bit too strongly. Dogged by her own demons, she must unravel the psychological puzzle of her own past if she wants to get the story — and survive this homecoming.
Oct. 19 - “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. After receiving a frantic letter from her newly-wed cousin begging for someone to save her from a mysterious doom, Noemí Taboada heads to High Place, a distant house in the Mexican countryside. She’s not sure what she will find — her cousin’s husband, a handsome Englishman, is a stranger, and Noemí knows little about the region. Noemí, mesmerized by the terrifying yet seductive world of High Place, may soon find it impossible to ever leave this enigmatic house behind.
Nov. 16 - “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix. Patricia Campbell’s life has never felt smaller. Her husband is a workaholic, her teenage kids have their own lives, her senile mother-in-law needs constant care, and she’s always a step behind on her endless to-do list. The only thing keeping her sane is her book club, a close-knit group of Charleston women united by their love of true crime. One evening after book club, Patricia is viciously attacked by an elderly neighbor, bringing the neighbor’s handsome nephew, James Harris, into her life. But when children on the other side of town go missing, their deaths written off by local police, Patricia has reason to believe James Harris is more of a Bundy than a Brad Pitt. The real problem? James is a monster of a different kind — and Patricia has already invited him in. Little by little, James will insinuate himself into Patricia’s life and try to take everything she took for granted—including the book club — but she won’t surrender without a fight in this blood-soaked tale of neighborly kindness gone wrong.
Dec. 21 - “Devolution” by Max Brooks. As the ash and chaos from Mount Rainier’s eruption swirled and finally settled, the story of the Greenloop massacre has passed unnoticed, unexamined… until now. The journals of resident Kate Holland, recovered from the town’s bloody wreckage, capture a tale too harrowing — and too earth-shattering in its implications — to be forgotten. In these pages, Max Brooks brings Kate’s extraordinary account to light for the first time, faithfully reproducing her words alongside his own extensive investigations into the massacre and the legendary beasts behind it.
Copies of book club titles are available for checkout from the library and available online through WCDPL’s eMedia resources. Registration is required. To register and learn more, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.