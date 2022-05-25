This summer, join the Wood County District Public Library for family storytime and playtime.

Family Storytime is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library atrium, 251 N. Main St., starting June 8. Kids and families can join for stories, songs, games, activities and dancing.

Go Fish for a Good Book Family Playtime is every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Wooster Green starting June 9. Families can join for a variety of books for young ones, activities with a different community partner and music.

Guests joining WCDPL for Family Playtime include:

June 9 - WBGU

June 16 - The City of BG with Fred the Fish

June 23 - Reach Out and Read

June 30 - The City of BG and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with a Live River Critter meet

July 7 - The City of BG

July 14 - WBGU

July 21 - Wood County Park District, Giant Earth Ball

July 28 - Help Me Grow

Registration is required for Family Storytime. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org. No registration is required for Family Playtime.

