This summer, join the Wood County District Public Library for family storytime and playtime.
Family Storytime is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library atrium, 251 N. Main St., starting June 8. Kids and families can join for stories, songs, games, activities and dancing.
Go Fish for a Good Book Family Playtime is every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Wooster Green starting June 9. Families can join for a variety of books for young ones, activities with a different community partner and music.
Guests joining WCDPL for Family Playtime include:
June 9 - WBGU
June 16 - The City of BG with Fred the Fish
June 23 - Reach Out and Read
June 30 - The City of BG and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with a Live River Critter meet
July 7 - The City of BG
July 14 - WBGU
July 21 - Wood County Park District, Giant Earth Ball
July 28 - Help Me Grow
Registration is required for Family Storytime. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org. No registration is required for Family Playtime.