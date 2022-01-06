The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have selected Jacob Jicha is the December 2021 Student of the Month. Jicha is a senior and will graduate on May 29. He is the son of Eric and Megan Jicha.
Jicha’s school honors and activities include membership in the National Honors Society and the Spanish National Honors Society. As a member of the BGHS DECA program, Jicha placed fourth his junior year and third his senior year at the Fall Frenzy. He has also qualified for the State DECA competition. Jicha is a varsity letter recipient in golf and track and field, and played on the basketball team for three seasons.
Outside of school, Jicha works at Little Caesars as a crew member and has also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, as a youth flag football coach, and a confirmation candidate for St. Aloysius Catholic Church. After high school, Jicha plans to attend Ohio State University and will major in engineering.