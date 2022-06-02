JERRY CITY — Once Elmwood senior athlete Jaydon Jenkins graduates, he plans to move on to bigger and better things — like competing in the Paralympic Games.
Jenkins, now 18, was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called transverse myelitis at age 2, but today he is multiple state champion and record-holding seated athlete, plus he competes in sled hockey on a national level.
His rise to the top at the state track meet began his freshman year. He won the 400-meter dash state title in 1:00.17 and the 800 in 2:05.1.
“It was very surreal,” Jenkins said. “I worked for it for a very long time.
“At middle school, I thought I was decent, but after that in high school it felt different. The competition was a little harder and it made me push harder.”
Jenkins was second in the 100 (17.86) behind then-Anthony Wayne sophomore Aiden Green (17.69) and seventh in the shot put (16 feet, 6½ inches).
After no 2020 state track meet because of the global pandemic, in 2021, his junior year, he won the 400 (58.31) and 800 (2:03.4) again.
Jenkins was third in the 100 (18.19) behind Green (18.08) and Carrollton senior Jacob Baker (18.08) and second in the shot put (19-3½) behind Baker (19-4¼).
He said no state meet in 2020 helped motivate him, and he put on 20 pounds by continuing to work out instead of sitting home doing nothing during the pandemic.
Green and Baker have graduated, so that opened the door for Jenkins to chase after even more state titles this spring, but he is not resting on his laurels. The shot put is one of those events he has his eyes set on.
“It takes a lot of time in the weight room. That is the main thing for me is lifting for throwing,” Jenkins said. “I want to rebreak my record in the 800 and break the 100 and 400 record.”
He credits his older brothers, C.J. and Dylan, both track standouts at Elmwood, for providing the inspiration. C.J. qualified for state in two events.
His workouts began with coach Kyle Prenger and this year Allison Arnold is providing the personal training that he believes will get him over the top.
When it comes to team sports, Jenkins says there is nothing like sled hockey.
“I started playing when I was 9 and sled hockey was really my first love. It’s by far my favorite sport that I play,” Jenkins said.
“It is the physicality — I like to hit people. I wrestle also for the school. It’s just being physical,” Jenkins continued. “It gets chippy just like regular hockey.”
His sled hockey team is sponsored by the Columbus Blue Jackets and is called that as well. They play nationally and won the NHL Classic in New Jersey among other successes. He has friends from all over the U.S. from sled hockey competition.
Earlier this month, the team traveled to Pittsburgh for a tournament. Jenkins has traveled with the Blue Jackets to Canada on several occasions, and to Florida, Maine, and New Hampshire, often playing in NHL or other professional arenas.
In addition, Jenkins holds a job and is active in Spanish Club and the Royal Leadership Team at Elmwood. Jenkins says it is about “working hard and trying to better yourself every day.”
“In addition to being a good student and a leader in our school, Jaydon has overcome his disability and been extremely successful both in sports and in academics,” says Elmwood Principal Ty Traxler.
Jenkins plans to attend Bowling Green State University and study physical therapy.
Meanwhile, he has tried out three times for the U.S. Paralympic Team on personal invitation starting at age 16 and has a strong belief that he is getting closer to becoming a member. Jenkins says his parents, Cheyne and Serina, are behind him the entire way.