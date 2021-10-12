The Jane Washington Chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, which has members in Bowling Green, North Baltimore and Fostoria, celebrated Constitution Week at their September meeting. In the summer of 1787, delegates convened in Philadelphia to create “a more perfect union” and to craft the country’s constitution. They worked to develop a framework that would provide balance and freedom, while respecting federal and state interests, and individual human rights. The Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787 in Philadelphia.
In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17 – 23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by US Congress and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 2, 1956.
The aims of Constitution Week are to: 1) emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution 2) inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life 3) encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.