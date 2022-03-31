While the Bowling Green community has done an outstanding job of donating needed items to its schools, that need never goes away.
Ginny Stewart, a member of the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education, made another request at the board’s March 15 meeting.
She said she contacted each building principal, and “resoundingly, they were all very grateful for all the donations that have been given.”
While the need is less, it is never going away, Stewart said.
“With the warm weather coming, we need to focus on more water bottles for all the buildings,” she said.
Rain gear and cooler clothing now may be in need, she said, and snacks are always important.
“Kids are still hungry. They are hungry when they come in (to school), some of them are hungry when they leave,” Stewart said.
Also at the meeting, board members unanimously agreed to adopt paper testing for third grade students on the English Language Arts test for the 2022-23 school year.
The Ohio General Assembly voted in 2018 to allow districts the option of paper or online test administration for the third-grade state assessments beginning in the 2019-20 school year.
In other business, the board honored high school swim coach Gary Layne for receiving the 2022 Larry Lyons Service Award, as nominated and voted on by his peers.
Also honored in high school winter sports were Ryan Jackson, 1st Team NLL All-League boys basketball team; Cameron Deiter, 1st Team All-NLL and NLL Wrestler of the Year as well as state qualifier; Dominick Burch, 1st Team All-NLL in wrestling; Michael Kinzel, state qualifier in wrestling; Linda Alfaro, 1st Team All-NLL in girls bowling; and Alex Xu, NLL-All League swimming in the 100-yard butterfly.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Employed Devin Radcliff and Connor Rogowski as co-head coaches of lacrosse for $3,169 to be split.
• Hired Breanna Lecklikner as Performing Arts Center manager at an annual salary of $48,000 starting for the 2022-23 school year and prorated $14,608 for the 77 days remaining this school year.
• Accepted $4,864 in donations, including $1,000 for the Panksepp, Quinn, Sanders, Wolf Memorial and $2,000 to the BGHS FFA from Legacy Farms Cooperative.
• Approved a student trip for the Model UN team to Miami University in Oxford in April.
• Accepted a farmland lease agreement with Austin Fiebelkorn for 10 acres of tillable land located north of the school complex on Poe Road for $950. He will donate the proceeds for FFA scholarships.