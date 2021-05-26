When a Hollywood director wants to show a character in their movie with mental illness, they usually make the character very quiet or socially withdrawn, and not showing much interest in others.
This makes for mental illness in horror films to be defined as thoughtful by nature, and deeply private without being fully explained. This makes it impossible for viewers to really understand what a mental health condition is like for folks outside of a movie.
For example, in the 1978 horror movie, “Halloween,” the murderous character, Michael Myers, escapes after 15 years as a patient in a psychiatric facility to look for people in his hometown to murder. While this is a very dramatized situation, for many years, this movie and other stereotypes in media, heightened the stigma that those with mental illness are “dangerous” and should be feared.
Research has found that those with a mental health condition are 11 times more likely to be the victim of a crime rather than the perpetrator, and only 4% of violence in the U.S. is attributed to someone with a mental health condition.
Additionally, approximately 1% of the population has a diagnosis of schizophrenia, a condition that has dramatized as a mental health condition to fear due to the signs and symptoms that those with this diagnosis have, including hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that are not there) and delusions (concepts and ideas that are believed to be reality by the individual). With this research in mind, it is logical to believe that the likelihood of someone with a mental health condition being the perpetrator of violence is rare … we still feel this fear.
It is important that we take the time to educate ourselves and others about the stigma and stereotypes associated with mental illness. National statistics tell us that one in five adult Americans will suffer from a mental health condition in any given year (National Alliance on Mental Illness), meaning there are many folks in our community who may be struggling and are seeking support, not attempting to perpetuate fear in others.
If someone is living with a severe mental health condition but has that fear of being stereotyped, they may be less likely to seek treatment. With already carrying such a heavy burden, stigma can add to their pain too. Stigma can make people feel ashamed for something that they have no control over.
Here are some ways to reduce stigma:
· Talk Openly About Mental Health: Continue spreading conversations about this topic. Just by talking about this casually can allow others to feel comfortable to do the same.
· Be Conscious of Language: We find ourselves not using person-first language. Instead of saying “They are mentally ill,” try saying “They are living with a mental health condition.” This allows the person to not only be identified as their condition, but instead shows that it is only part of them.
· Show Compassion for those with Mental Illness: Being kind to others can go a long way, especially those who may be struggling internally. Take time to listen to those who seem to be having a difficult time or show random acts of kindness. Being thoughtful can brighten a person’s day.
· Choose Empowerment Over Shame: If you live with a mental health condition, own it. Share your story in your own words when you are comfortable. This shows others who may not be ready to seek help for themselves, that you have a mental illness, and it doesn’t break you down.
While the stereotypes and stigma surrounding mental illness have lessened in recent years, it’s important that we continue the conversation. In Wood County, there are many resources and services available to help those who are struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Dial 211 to llearn more about these services or visit www.wcadamh.org.
(Courtney Rice, MSW, LSW, is manager of marketing and communications, National Alliance Mental Illness Wood County.)