Fall webworms are here. The first-generation nests of the deceptively named fall webworm (Hyphantria cunea) is now becoming evident in Wood County. This native moth has two generations per season in Ohio with the first-generation appearing once the overwintered eggs have hatched.
The first-generation caterpillars have hatched and are beginning to construct silk nests. The female moths that will eventually arise from these nests tend to lay their eggs on or near the nests from which they developed. Thus, the second-generation caterpillars expand the nests once occupied by first-generation caterpillars. The second-generation nests typically reach their maximum size in the fall (both astronomical and meteorological) which accounts for the common name. This is why I dislike using common names in the world of Horticulture. Common names can be so confusing. However, for simplicity, we’ll use the common name.
Fall webworm caterpillars may be found on a wide variety of woody ornamental trees and shrubs as well as fruit trees. Some online references list over 90 tree species as fall webworm hosts!
Fall webworm caterpillars feed on the leaves enveloped by their silk nest. Early instar caterpillars feed primarily as leaf skeletonizers with later instars consuming all leaf tissue except for the petioles and coarse veins. As caterpillars grow, they expand their nest by casting silk over an increasing number of leaves to accommodate their expanding appetites. As caterpillars molt, they increase in size. Each increase in size is termed an instar.
Nest size ultimately depends on the webworm biotype. Fall webworms have two distinct biotypes; black-headed and red-headed, which are named for the color of their head capsules. Caterpillars of both types are very hairy but differ in body coloration, nesting behavior, dates for spring adult emergence, and to some extent, host preferences.
Both biotypes produce communal nests occupied by caterpillars from multiple nearby egg masses. However, black-headed fall webworm nests appear to include caterpillars from only a few egg masses. They tend to produce small, wispy nests that envelop only a dozen or so leaves, but it is common for several of these small communal nests to be found on the same branch. Red-headed fall caterpillars are far more cooperative; their communal nests may include caterpillars from many egg masses.
Thus, they can produce some truly spectacular multilayered nests enveloping whole branches or even entire small trees. Both the Black headed, and the Red headed biotype is showing up in Wood County. The Red headed is the more damaging of the two owing to the caterpillar’s ability to produce massive nests.
Fall webworms typically cause little harm to the overall health of established healthy trees. However, newly planted trees may be at risk, particularly from the red-headed biotype.
Control can be obtained by manually picking off caterpillars and webbing and disposing of them by stomping on them, crushing in your hand, or disposing in trash. I know this sound gross; however, some people are ok with this. Thus far, no populations have become resistant to this handy pest management tactic!
The other control measures are using insecticides such as Carbaryl or Sevin and the Synthetic Pyrethroid products. Synthetic Pyrethroid products end in thrin. Examples are Bifenthrin and Cyfluthrin. Thorough coverage is necessary because the webbing may keep the insecticide from reaching the caterpillars.
There are many predators that attack this insect since the fall webworm is a native insect. Insecticides also control the natural predators. Insecticide applications should be used sparingly to avoid killing bio‑allies that help keep population densities in check.
Fall webworms are native to North America, and there are over 50 species of parasitoids and at least 36 species of predators known to make a living on fall webworms. Indeed, it is not unusual to find fall webworm nests surrounded by a complement of hungry predators including predacious stink bugs.
These, and other beneficial insects, are very effective in reducing year‑to‑year populations of this defoliator. Insecticide control is warranted only if the infestations are very large. Remember an insecticide is considered a pesticide and it is up to the end user to follow all the directions on the pesticide label.
For more information on the fall webworm refer to this Ohio State University website: