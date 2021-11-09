If you don’t like tuna, don’t rule out this recipe because with some chips, the pico de gallo can be a meal of its own.
Laura Brubaker, with the assistance of husband Tim at the grill, made Grilled Tuna with Pico de Gallo.
The tuna was cooked to perfection, with just a hint of pink in the center, and the freshness of the pico would put any Mexican restaurant to shame. She served the meal with brown rice.
Brubaker is a dietitian in the Food and Nutrition Program at Bowling Green State University. She was a stay-at-home mom for 13 years before starting her bachelor’s in dietetics. Two years after achieving that, she earned her master’s degree and started as an adjunct professor at BGSU in 2018.
She said she found the pico recipe on the internet and then tweaked it while trying to keep its cultural authenticity. She said one thing she learned was it is not necessary to pull the leaves off the cilantro – the stems also can be used if finely chopped. She also uses fresh lime juice. She prefers using sweet onions but said whatever is available is fine.
“It is so much work but it’s better than buying it,” said daughter Marissa.
Tim uses Cavender’s Seasoning on the tuna. The all-purpose Greek seasoning adds oomph to the tuna that prevents it from being just another piece of grilled seafood.
When asked why put Greek seasoning on a tuna that is being served with Mexican pico, the answer was “why not?”
Brubaker is a child of Campbell’s Soup, having been raised in Napoleon. Her dad and much of her family worked in the plant.
She grew up on SpaghettiOs and Prego, and fish wasn’t something the family fixed.
Brubaker said something flipped in the last year when she started cooking more at home.
“I just really pushed myself out of my comfort zone in eating fish.”
Being a dietitian, she understood she is supposed to be eating fish three times a week.
“I know that guideline and I know the health benefits of it, but still could not get past that fishy taste. We were just not raised with that,” Brubaker said. “But we found the secret is putting fresh lemon juice all over it.”
The family started with the tuna steak but have since added fish tacos and salmon salad.
“In the last year I have definitely widened my horizon with eating fish and the kids are all really into it.”
She said the former food pyramid, which had grains at the base with fruits and veggies on the next largest tier, has been replaced with MyPlate. It shows a plate divided into four sections for fruit, veggies, protein and grains.
“It’s something that you learn to do over time. It’s not an overnight change.”
The family is also trying to increase their vegetable intake. She just pulled out the plants in her garden and kept squash seeds for next year.
Brubaker said she is not afraid to try anything: If it fails, it fails and gets fed to the skunks out back. Her epic fails include pumpkin risotto and her first attempt at tofu.
She and Tim have been married 28 years and have two daughters and two sons.
Alaina, who is working toward a master’s degree in English, was a recent Cook’s Corner feature with uncle’s biscotti recipe.
Marissa has her master’s degree and Logan works out of a union hall on windmill installation.
Nate is a senior at Bowling Green High School and is a recovering finicky eater, according to Brubaker. The plate of tuna he prepared after getting home from practice broke every portion-control rule in the book.
Brubaker said she learned to cook from her grandma, who was the first person she saw use portion control.
“I remember her being thoughtful about protein. She would weigh out a hamburger patty to make sure she had enough protein and that she had a balanced meal.”
Her grandmother didn’t have any dietetic schooling, so she doesn’t know where she got that mindset, Brubaker said.
“But looking back on that now, I realize now that was the first person who influenced me from dietetics and a balanced perspective.”
She is the incoming dietetic intern director at BGSU and will oversee up to 25 students.
“After all those years of learning to become a dietitian, now I’m going to be teaching people to be dietitians.”
She pointed out there is a big difference between a dietitian and a nutritionist. A dietitian knows the physiology of what is going on in the body. People need to focus on fruits and vegetables, follow the MyPlate guideline, and plan each meal.
For those who say tuna is too expensive, Brubaker has a simple reply:
“What is expensive is cardiovascular disease.”