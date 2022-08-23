PERRYSBURG — They were beaten out by corn on the cob.

Jacqueline Jones laughed, remembering competing on season 10 of “The Great Food Truck Race” on the Food Network. Her SolFood Collective food truck specialized in vegan dishes and Vegan Elote was the winner in the first week, which was in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2019.

0
0
0
0
0