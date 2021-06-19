Jim Bostdorff is calling it a career.
The Middleton Township Trustee is retiring after 29 years of service.
“29 years is a long time, it went by very quickly. It’s time for new blood,” Bostdorff said.
Bostdorff said he ran for a trustee position because he wanted to be up to date with community events.
“If you’re interested in your community and what’s going on or what could go on, you get involved,” he said.
When Bostdorff first entered the race to be a trustee, there was an editorial published on why he should not be elected.
Bostdorff said the editorial referred to his time as a chairman for the zoning appeals court. He said during a meeting one day, a gentleman was building a house and was trying to fit the house in an irregular zone away from the street.
Bostdorff made a suggestion on how to fit the house in the zone. The author of the editorial saw this as Bostdorff bending the rules.
“I didn’t bend the rules. Zoning appeals is there to help people solve their problems,” Bostdorff said.
Bostdorff brought that similar energy to the board. He said he understood there will be problems left unsolved and not everyone will be happy with his decisions. He still gave it his best effort to help the community.
To solve each problem, Bostdorff said he took the approach of thinking out answers. He didn’t want to be “wishy-washy” in his decisions.
Bostdorff said he wanted to leave an impression similar to his former fellow Trustee Fred Getz.
“If you asked Fred a question, you got an answer. It may not be the answer you wanted, but if you asked the same question next week you got the same answer,” he said.
Bostdorff said he enjoyed how every trustee meeting was different and enjoyed the different challenges that came up during his time.
One of the challenges Bostdorff enjoyed taking on was negotiating deals.
While on the board, he said he helped improve the EMS and fire department in Middleton. Bostdorff said during that process, he negotiated a deal to get a fire truck at a discounted price if the township paid for part of it up front.
Bostdorff said he was told by someone that the Middleton trustees were the most frugal people they dealt with.
To Bostdorff, it is the trustee’s responsibility to be wise in spending.
“When we are spending taxpayers money, you have to get the most out of the buck as you can,” he said.
Looking back on his time as a trustee, Bostdorff said he has no regrets.
“I’m pleased with the things that happened. Middleton Township has grown tremendously in the time period I was on the board. It’s still growing,” he said.
Bostdorff now has more time to spend with his three daughters and his son.
In retirement, Bostdorff plans to help his son around their farm. He said he also wants to help others with their farm work.
Bostdorff believes there won’t be a dull moment during his retirement.
“I think I can stay busy.”