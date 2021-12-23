The Bowling Green State University Faculty Senate Executive Committee is moving forward in its inquiry into the administration’s work toward creation of a required diversity course.
“The reaffirmation by the Board of Trustees and our Administration about the primacy of faculty in developing courses is also important,” Christopher Frey, Faculty Senate chairman, wrote in a letter to the faculty. “However, serious concerns remain about the Board’s discussion of course details, and the statement by a senior administrator that Critical Race Theory would not be taught in the course, and the affirmation of the general plan at meetings last week affirms this was much more than a concept.”
In that letter, Frey reported that on Dec. 16 the Senate Executive Committee voted to send a motion to the full Faculty Senate to recommend an ad hoc committee of inquiry on the development of the BGSU 1914 course be created. The vote was 5-3-1.
The Senate Executive Committee also approved by a 6-2-1 vote a special meeting of the full Faculty Senate on Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom to consider that motion.
“Through the processes of the Senate and its committees, I believe it is vital that the Faculty Senate pursue the truth about this issue. This pursuit of truth has been and will continue to be conducted in consultation and with the approval of the Faculty Senate and its committees,” Frey wrote.
BGSU administration began working on a Race and Democracy course last spring, labeled BGSU 1914. A draft outline of the pilot was reported to be completed by the time the trustees met in September.
Diversity and Inclusion meeting minutes from Sept. 24 report that “faculty are being identified to write the syllabus, adhering to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion learning outcomes adopted by the Ohio Department of Higher Education in March 2021.”
The minutes noted that approvals would be needed from the BG Perspective Committee, Undergraduate Council, Faculty Senate and the provost.
“I continue to be committed to understanding the details of how this course was being developed outside of the heretofore accepted practices of curriculum development at our University,” Frey wrote. He included supporting text from the Academic Charter.
Concerns previously stated in an interview with Frey were related to the use of a Massive Open Online Course, which, if required of all students, would include approximately 1,700 students per semester.
Several December meetings led to the call for the creation of the ad hoc committee. Frey noted that Provost Joe Whitehead attended the regular SEC meeting on Dec. 14 and “…reiterated that there was no course; stated that no course would be possible in 2022, and that the idea as a whole was being reevaluated. In general, the actions and any missteps were explained as being a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, or being overeager.”
Frey said the “reevaluation” of the course plan has reduced the “necessity of immediate action.”
During a town hall meeting for faculty on Dec. 17, Whitehead also said, “I know that there was a statement concerning a pilot (course) in Spring 2022, and it would have been a pilot, if we had approval to the curricular process. No approval, no pilot. It’s just that simple,” Whitehead said. “I think we have to focus on what we were trying to do and what we were trying to achieve and we can deal with the processes going forward.”
As of the Dec. 16 meeting, Frey had not had any meetings or contact with the president, provost, or other administrators regarding the topic, outside of the SEC meeting on Dec. 14.
In contrast to the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, the presidents of the Undergraduate Student Government and Graduate Student Senate wrote a statement opposing the formation of an ad hoc committee.