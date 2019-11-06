Incumbents returned to Rossford school board

ROSSFORD — All three incumbents have been returned to the Rossford Exempted Village School District Board of Education.
Tiffany Densic was the top vote-getter with 1,321 votes, Sharon Belkofer received 1,223 votes and Kent Murphree 1,124 votes.
Posted: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 12:32 am
Bowling Green, OH
