Incumbents returned to Rossford school board

Posted: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 12:32 am

By Bill Ryan, Sentinel-Tribune Staff Writer

ROSSFORD — All three incumbents have been returned to the Rossford Exempted Village School District Board of Education.

Tiffany Densic was the top vote-getter with 1,321 votes, Sharon Belkofer received 1,223 votes and Kent Murphree 1,124 votes.

