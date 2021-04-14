Bowling Green City Schools has an income tax that will expire in 2022.
The board of education will have to decide when to place it on the ballot and for what length of time.
At a financial workshop held Wednesday, David Conley, with Rockmill Financial Consulting, addressed this tax as well as the general fund balance, possible property tax refunds and federal funds for new construction.
Conley attended via livestream as the board met in the Performing Arts Center.
He has been working with BGCS for the past three years, helping to determine the a way to finance a new elementary school project and explain the benefits of bundling two levies into one continuing issue.
“That is our number one drop-dead decision that has to be made,” Conley said about the income tax.
The community in April 2020 approved for a continuing time a 1.35-mill substitute tax which took the place of a $1 million emergency levy and a 4.2-mill property tax.
“We have one levy left, that would be the income tax, and that income tax’s final collection is December 2022,” Conley said about the 0.50% tax.
“There are a host of unanswered questions that we have around that.”
Treasurer Cathy Schuller said that income tax collects over $3.9 million annually.
“That’s a significant revenue stream,” Conley said.
The board will have to decided whether to ask for a five-year or 10-year renewal, or also make it a continuing tax, he said.
When the district was discussing a new elementary school, there was an interest in using more income tax and less property tax revenue to operate the district.
“Is the current mix the right mix for Bowling Green, should we look at a different mix? If we do look at a different mix, how do we achieve that mix?” Conley said.
Based on last year’s five-year forecast, income taxes make up around 12% of the district’s revenues while property taxes contribute about 56%.
“The district’s financial position is in the best shape it’s been in in many, many years,” Conley said.
The district has accumulated about $21 million in its general fund and capital projects fund combined.
“The primary purpose of a balance in your general fund is to protect the district’s operating condition,” Conley said. “It’s a safety net.”
Schuller said after the meeting, $3.7 million of that was for capital projects with the balance being the district’s “safety net” in its general fund. The proper balance of that safety net has not yet been determined.
“Once we know what that number is, the question will then be what can you use the excess balances for, what should you use the excess balances for, and how to use those balances,” Conley said.
He also raised the idea of a property tax refund and should a refund be given if the safety net remains high.
“That is a fair question,” Conley said.
The challenge would be figuring out how it could be done.
“It takes a lot of work, a lot of analysis because it is not something that is done every day,” he said.
Schuller said after the meeting she was skeptical whether such a refund could be computed, given the difficulty in tracking down property owners as properties change hands.
Board member Ginny Stewart asked how the $21 million balance can be used to keep the district out of deficit spending.
Deficit spending is almost guaranteed for school districts, but the depth of the safety net allows a longer time between when deficit spending is started and when new operating money is needed, Conley responded.
Districts always to try not to deficit spend, but deficit spending is an inherent result of the financial structure of schools in Ohio, he said.
A higher fund balance extends the need for an operating levy, he said.
The idea of upgrading the district’s aging buildings hasn’t gone away despite two defeats at the polls in 2017 and 2018.
Within the federal government is an infrastructure plan called the American Jobs Plan that includes money to assist school districts with modernizing their school buildings and purchasing new buses.
One billion dollars is designed to go the districts across the country, similar to the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act that was used during the recession.
“To the extent there are still thoughts around developing or improving school buildings … that given the timing, you may find yourself eligible to receive money from the federal government,” Conley said.
The districts that are ready to go with their project will be first in line to receive funds, he said.
“The school district needs to be ready to focus on school buildings,” Conley said, and be ready on its financing options, how much will be needed, while taxes need to be raised and if so, should the property by funded by income taxes, property taxes or a combination.