Wood County students will not have to wear masks when they head back to the classroom later this month.
Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci sent out an email earlier this week alerting parents and staff that administrators are recommending masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status, but masks will not be required.
Masks on buses, however, will be required regardless of vaccination status, he wrote.
“This will be my recommendation to the board of education at our meeting on Tuesday,” Scruci said in the email.
At the July school board meeting, he said if school were to start that day, it would be strictly mask optional. However, virus numbers have gone up and Wood County is now under a “substantial” concern level.
All districts in the county are taking a similar stance, after discussing options with the Wood County Health Department.
The status of optional masks will remain until conditions dictate otherwise, he wrote.
Social distancing of 3 feet will be maintained whenever possible.
“Our goal and hope this year is to keep our students in person and in school all year,” he said in the email.
Bowling Green City Schools started the 2020-21 school year with online classes and didn’t bring students back into the buildings until the end of March.
Classes start Aug. 25.
Elmwood Superintendent Tony Borton told school board members Monday that masks will be optional but encouraged when students return Aug. 19.
While masks will not be mandated in the cafeteria, it will be tough to maintain the 3-foot social distancing and there may be additional quarantines, he said.
Extra tables will be placed in the hallways, he said.
“We’re not going to be spread out as far as we did last year,” Borton said, “but we’re still going to be spread out more than a normal year.”
In all districts, if students are fully vaccinated or wearing masks, they will not have to quarantine if exposed to a positive case, he said.
“So it’s going to have to be a choice parents are going to have to make,” Borton said. “While I don’t want them to mask, I see the benefit of not having them quarantine.”
All students, regardless of their district or vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask on the school bus, which is a requirement of the Centers for Disease Control.
North Baltimore Superintendent Ryan Delaney said at the July school board meeting that masks will be optional when classes start Aug. 18.
“We’re not mandated right now,” he said. “It is optional and suggested.”
Social distancing will not be possible with all students in the cafeteria, but students will be distanced as much as possible.
The district is using more than $100,000 in federal funds to buy new furniture that has a coating to help repel the coronavirus.
The uncertainties that plagued schools a year ago are still here and will require administrators to adapt, said Otsego Local Schools Superintendent Adam Koch in his return-to-school plan.
“Just like last year, we are committed to being in school every day,” he said.
Koch is recommending masks.
“Though this is our plan for now, there may be times throughout the year where we have to pivot to stricter protocols with regards to masking and distancing based on COVID spread data in the schools and community.”
Also at Otsego, playground equipment and recess will return to regular usage and activities and physical education classes will resume.
There will be regular disinfecting of school bus seats. An electrostatic disinfectant sprayer will be used twice per week.
Drinking fountains will continue to be turned off and students are encouraged to take a water bottle to school.
Social distancing will not be possible with all students in the cafeteria, but seating charts will be maintained for contact tracing.
Superintendent Brent Welker said Eastwood’s goal is to have staff and students remain on campus for the 2021-22 school year, every day, five days a week, at full capacity, starting Aug. 25.
Parents and staff to may choose to wear masks, Welker said in Eastwood’s back-to-school plan.
Also at Eastwood, students will be in pods for lunch and traffic flows will still be used at the middle school to limit student interaction between periods
Classroom purification units will be maintained and utilized at the middle school and high school. The district purchased an ionization unit for the elementary last year that purifies the air.
Perrysburg schools leaders initially said that masks will not be mandated on school buses, but they now will be required.
Administrators will continue to monitor community spread and may adjust social distancing guidelines, according to its return-to-school plan.
Perrysburg has a staggered start based on grade level, but students will return to school by Aug. 20.
When the Lake Local Schools 2021‐22 school year starts Aug. 26, 3-foot social distancing will be encouraged, according to its return-to-school plan.
At Rossford, the plan states that student access to certain pieces of “high touch” playground/recess equipment may be limited. Recess equipment will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. Activities will be offered to encourage students to spread out on the playground.
Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottle, and filling stations and drinking fountains will be available.
Rossford has a staggered start for students, with all back in class by Aug. 24.