ROSSFORD — The Community Learning Center of Rossford Elementary has recently launched an opportunity for registered students. This school year, due to special funding, the center is able to offer enrichment opportunities for CLC students.
The enrichment series includes art, music, magic, STEM, sports, mindfulness and culinary guest.
So far, students have welcomed Magic of Eli, Art-A-Site from Bowling Green and Em Metzger, a local artist.
The next enrichment adventure is Imagination Station from Toledo. Imagination Station will be coming to teach three different workshops on four different dates in March. The final workshop is Friday.
First the students split up into grades to do a marble machine workshop, where they worked on innovating and exploring the creative, fun side of motion. Next, they did a fossil workshop. Students traveled back in time using scientific inquiry to discover the world of dinosaurs. During this workshop, students became paleontologists and dug for artifacts to learn how scientists study creatures that disappeared 65 million years ago.
On Friday, the young Bulldogs will watch an extreme science demonstration by Imagination Station, where they will explore the fundamental science concepts with an exciting and extreme twist.
Any businesses or individuals with unique talents that would be interested in teaching a class or presenting to the Rossford CLC students, contact arodgers@wcesc.org, and to register a child in the CLC program, head to www.wcesc.org.