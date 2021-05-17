TOLEDO — Another hands-on, science-stuffed, excitement-packed summer is just around the corner at Imagination Station.
Campers ages 6-13 can sign up for summer camps at the science center.
Each summer camp program has been reimagined to align with local and state coronavirus recommendations and guidelines. Camp capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing, campers and counselors will be required to wear masks during their visit and temperature checks will be administered.
Register for programs and check availability at imaginationstationtoledo.org.
microMOLECULES
Ages 6-8
Super Splatter Science
June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25
Campers will learn about the world around them as they spew lava from a volcano, tie-dye t-shirts and shoot elephant’s toothpaste to the ceiling. Campers should be ready to get wet, sticky, icky and messy
Camper’s Guide to the Galaxy
June 28-July 2, July 5-9, July 12-16
Blast off to space as campers travel the galaxy. Along the way, they will encounter challenges to solve in order to make a safe return to Earth — all while exploring rockets, rovers, stars, craters and comets.
Pirate-ology
July 19-23, July 26-30, Aug. 2-6
Come aboard and explore the science that allowed pirates to sail the seven seas. Bravely seek the treasure of the old salty sea dog, Captain Gizmo, and experiment with code-breaking, ship design, weather and navigation.
MACROmolecules
Ages 9-13
Super Splatter Science 2.0
June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25
Campers will burst bubbles, experiment with eggs, create colorful messes and ignite eruptions. Come prepared to explore the sticky, slimy and sloppy side of science.
Make. Code. Create.
June 28-July 2, July 5-9, July 12-16
Campers will discover circuitry, make moving parts and code robots and Microbits. Then they will use everything they learned to create an exhibit prototype.
Design It!
July 19-23, July 26-30, Aug. 2-6
Campers will solve a series of engineering challenges. Save animals, design a variety of vehicles, find a safe way to land astronauts on a different planet, figure out how to survive on a deserted island and create a game.