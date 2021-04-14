As a writer, one of the things I am known for is my ability to touch the hearts of the masses by composing everyday, slice-of-life literature of a quality unsurpassed by grocery store tabloids.
I like to take common situations and spruce them up a bit with fancy superlatives and catchy twists.
For example; a few weeks ago the wife came running out of her bathroom sobbing and shrieking. (OK, she was just concerned, but isn’t sobbing and shrieking way more interesting?)
“I thought there was a hair in my new sink,” she said. “I wiped it, I swiped it and it wouldn’t go away. I think it’s a crack. (Lots of juicy blubbering as she clung to me for comfort.)
Hugging and consoling her in my arms I said, “What in the heck did you drop in your sink? Did you drop that gas-powered leaf blower you call your hair dryer? That thing must weigh 25 pounds. You can curl your hair and your biceps at the same time with that dryer.”
“No, I swear, I didn’t drop anything in the sink. It just cracked all by itself. Can you fix it?”
Looking at her in utter disbelief I said, “Of course I can’t fix it. I’m a writer not a plumber. Now if your sink had a dangling participle, I’d be all over that sucker.”
So, a call was made to the appropriate company to come out and replace the under-mount sink and attach a new one to the granite countertop. Their policy was sink replacement only. I would be responsible for disconnecting and reconnecting the plumbing.
With a plethora of YouTube DIY videos out there, I accepted the challenge and scheduled the repair.
Here’s a little plumbing tip that nobody tells you in those videos, you need to be a yoga instructor or a contortionist to do any kind of under-the-sink repair.
On the day before the repair, I got out my shop light and my tool box and crawled under the sink to disconnect the plumbing. My phone was tuned to an appropriate video which I could not hear over the cracking of the vertebrae in my spine.
Flat on my back and cranking my neck back hard so I could see behind the sink, I pinched off a major artery and began to see spots and then an encompassing darkness. I thought the battery on my shop light was dying. Turns out it was me who was dying.
So there I was, stuck — half of me under the sink and half of me laying on the bathroom floor. It looked like a scene from “Law and Order Special Victims Unit.”
It was at this point that the wife said, “Smile, honey. I want to take a picture of you actually fixing something for Facebook.”
Needless to say, I did not smile. But I did manage to write this column while still being stuck under the sink. Now, if anyone can recommend a YouTube video on “How to remove one’s self from a bathroom vanity,” I’d like to see it. Now.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.