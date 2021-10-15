Learn about the history of your house, a property or a local business with the Wood County District Public Library on Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
Local History Librarian Marnie Pratt will show how to use the library and other community resources to uncover the rich past and shed light on questions about local properties.
“Questions about property are one of the more common local history requests that we get at WCDPL,” Pratt said. “Sometimes people are interested in a house they just bought, while other times, they just want more information on a certain old building. This event will provide people with information on how to find answers to these types of questions.”
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.