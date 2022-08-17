The Chicken Plop is planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Small Animal Tent.
The cost is $5 per square or three squares for $10, with a grand prize of $200.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Chicken Plop is planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Small Animal Tent.
The cost is $5 per square or three squares for $10, with a grand prize of $200.
Chicken plop ticket sell times at the small animal tent are:
Wednesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday, 6:15-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
A chicken will be released within a pen with 187 squares (approximately 4 inch by 4 inch squares). If the chicken decides to plop in your square you will win the grand prize.
A line judge will be present to decide which square has the most percentage of plop.
The line judge has final ruling.
If no plop has occurred by 8 p.m., then a winner will be randomly selected by drawing.
The chicken should not be fed or enticed by spectators.
To purchase a square prior to the fair please contact Kelli Bohland at 419-308-3513 or email the fair at [email protected].
No need to be present to win.
Proceeds will benefit the Pemberville Free Fair.