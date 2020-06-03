PERRYSBURG — Coaches and other supplemental employees will be paid — at least partially — if another pandemic is declared during the upcoming school year in Ohio.
In a 4-1 vote, with board member Kelly Ewbank against, the school board approved the negotiated contract revision at Tuesday’s meeting. The revisions were accomplished by way of a memorandum of understanding, with the teachers union, for those employees with supplemental jobs, such as coaches and music teachers.
It stems from a previously unused section of the Ohio Revised code, stating:
“All nonteaching employees employed pursuant to this section and Chapter 124. of the Revised Code shall be paid for all time lost when the schools in which they are employed are closed owing to an epidemic or other public calamity.”
“We went through a big part of the spring thinking that we were coming back, until we were told we weren’t,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said after the board meeting. “Until that time there was a reluctance, or a concern, to say ‘OK we want to work out a deal or arrange one, because we might be coming back.’ So that was the background to our talking with the union about doing something for this spring.”
Because the code was clear, the Perrysburg Education Association did not negotiate on the request of the administration on a cut to the 100% pay for the supplemental employees for the past spring.
“There was an interest in trying to come up with language that we could apply for this coming year, so that staff knew exactly where they stood if there is another interruption, or cancellation of school or other activities. It’s allowing their members to plan for something happening, and what it would look like,” Hosler said.
The MOU does not replace the current contract, but does address this one section, in case there is another coronavirus situation.
“During the life of a contract there are usually a handful of issues that crop up,” said Hosler, who explained how an MOU is frequently used in union contract negotiations, without renegotiating the entire document. “The district cannot unilaterally oppose. We have to, by law, bargain over these things.”
Negotiations had started early on in the government mandated school building closures and went through several iterations.
“They rejected the MOU we had been proposing, or the options, and that’s their right to do that,” Hosler said.
The MOU supersedes the ORC code and provides for future pandemic-like situations moving forward. However, it is only good for the duration of this contract, which expires after next school year.
Not all supplemental jobs count. The idea is that there is a lot of preparation that goes into getting ready for a sport season, or other performance type season. The weight room supervisor is only unlocking a door, but a cross country coach may have trained athletes for months in the pre-season, as well as arranging for uniforms and teaching race strategy.
“If the season does get under way, there has been work that has been completed,” Hosler said.
Every job was analyzed for the pre-work required.
If a season is canceled, supplemental employees would be paid based on a formula. They would be eligible for 45% of compensation through the first week of the season. After the halfway mark, the employee is eligible for another 45%.
Debate on the subject drew out the previous board meeting, of May 18, into more than a four-hour marathon session.
During the Tuesday board meeting, Ewbank pointed out that several other school districts were able to negotiate downward revisions of the contracted pay, and asked why Hosler was not able to also do that.
“I contacted Sylvania and they were able to negotiate 75% of their supplementals and I find it frustrating that we were not able to do the same,” Ewbank said.
Board President Ray Pohlman cited Martins Ferry City Schools as an example. In June 2013 they closed out a case that started in 2009 with a similar issue under negotiation.
“I don’t want to see us in a four-year court case fighting over what is probably roughly $33,000,” Pohlman said. “Go to the courts and start adding in those costs into it, let alone the aggravation and the tension, stress level, the conflict. You’ve got to decide what is more important.”
He added that he wished the PEA would have negotiated more.
“I was totally disappointed on what the PEA was coming back with to Mr. Hosler to the board. I still am,” Pohlman said. “We upheld the law. Mr. Hosler worked very hard to get the PEA to make some adjustments and they did, for the fall of 2020.”
Pohlman pointed out that the union was given the district financials, because they were requested public information and that the MOU is the culmination of more than six weeks of negotiations.
“We’re grateful that we were able to work this out, because it does provide clarity moving forward. I think that’s what everybody wanted,” Hosler said.