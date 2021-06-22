On Monday, the Wood County Senior Center was overflowing with seniors — dining on cubed steak, talking about the day’s events and touring the new building.
As it should be, said Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging.
Monday was the first day of congregate dining since the coronavirus shuttered the former senior center in March 2020 and meals went to total home delivery. Since then, the new senior center on South Grove Street went up and opened.
“It’s time,” said Niese, as dozens of seniors filed in for lunch on Monday.
Lunches will be served daily in a 90-minute window to accommodate more people. She called the 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. hours more “independent and flexible.
“The new building gives us that opportunity, just because we have more space,” Niese said.
There is a $2 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and older. The general public is invited at $5 per meal.
Monday’s meal was cubed steak from Belleville’s, mashed potatoes, peas and onions, macaroni salad and grape juice. Staff prepared 150 meals and had reservations for 100. Leftovers were frozen and will be delivered at homes, Niese said, so there won’t be any waste.
Monday was also the first day that the senior center was fully open for activities. The seven other senior centers in the county are expected to follow, with everything open by late September.
Alyce Platz, 89, Bowlng Green, said she enjoyed an “excellent” meal in the dining room.
“I think that they did a wonderful job,” she said of the new building. “It’s just something for everyone.”
Sharon Geahlen, 82, of Neapolis, said the ample parking appealed to her and she expects she’ll be visiting the senior center a lot more.
“Before we had to fight to get a parking place,” she said, adding that she is looking forward to playing cards and bingo. “You miss all these people. They’re all your friends.”
Jean Thornton, 76, Rudolph, was a regular at lunches in Bowling Green and North Baltimore, until COVID hit.
“It feels good (to be back). It’s been a very bad year,” she said.
