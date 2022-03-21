PERRYSBURG — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has announced the Hull Prairie Intermediate School Environmental Club was awarded grant funding for educational programs focusing on water.
Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources (WATER) grants assist local schools by providing direct funding to support educators in teaching about the importance of water resources. In 2022, the district will be providing over $5,100 to local schools to fund water-focused educational programs.
On March 14, the district presented Amy Boros, fifth/sixth grade science teacher and club adviser, with a $500 grant for the Hull Prairie Intermediate School Environmental Club. The WATER grant will provide funding in addition to another grant the club has received from the Great Lakes Literacy Center to study marine debris along the Maumee River before and after the annual Walleye Run.
Over the next several weeks, the district will formally present the grants to the educators from Bowling Green, Bowling Green Christian, Eastwood, Elmwood, Otsego and Perrysburg schools.
“This is the largest year for our WATER grant program. We share in our educators’ enthusiasm for teaching students about taking care of our number one resource, water,” said district President Jerry Greiner.
The district introduced the WATER grant program in December 2014. The idea began with a desire to give back to the schools and communities the district serves, to create educational awareness regarding the importance of water and the environment, and to support the district’s mission of commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.