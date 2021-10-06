PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library Foundation & Friends will hold its first book sale since February 2020.
The sale will be Oct. 14 from 9 a.m.-7:30p.m.; Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-5:30p.m., and Oct. 16 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at at 101 E. Indiana Ave. Saturday will be half-price day.
After more than 18 months without a sale, inventory is at an all-time high. Thousands upon thousands of outstanding books will be available with bargains in all genres and for all ages.
The sale will be held on the library’s lower level. Due to space restrictions, face masks will be required and the number of shoppers in the rooms at any given time will be limited.
Books will be sold for $12.50/large bag, $5/small bag, or at individual prices. Bags will be provided. On Saturday,, all books will be half of the regular price. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the library.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Other events going on at the library:
Dremel 3D printing for patrons will be held Oct. 12 from 7-8:15 p.m.
Already widely in use for businesses, household use of 3D printers is expanding, as well. Home 3D printing can be as practical as printing and personalizing a new dog collar or as unexpected as creating an original piece of art.
Way’s technology staff will offer a hands-on introductory class for Dremel 3D45 printing. The class will cover basic information about the Dremel’s 3D Slicer software. Because the 3D printer requires a specific type of file in order to make prints, the class will explore how the file works and practice skills including finding existing 3D models, importing 3D models in the Slicer, and preparing them to print, that is, “slicing” them. After this class, participants will be ready to submit online printing requests of their own to Way for production.
Register at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. Class size is limited.
All 3D printing equipment and supplies are funded by Way Public Library Foundation & Friends.
Way’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues with a screening of “Maudie” on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in the library’s lower level meeting rooms.
Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke star in this 2016 biographical drama about a Nova Scotian folk artist. Hawkins portrays Maud Lewis, an arthritic artist who worked as a housekeeper while honing her skills as a painter. Lewis eventually achieved national recognition for her art and became a beloved figure in the community.
The award-winning Canadian film is in English and is for adults only. Run time is 1 hour 55 minutes.
Admission is free. No registration is needed.