This past week I received several calls about being stung, by what people thought were bees, while cleaning up their garden beds for winter.
Though they look like a European Honeybee, what they encountered was our common native yellowjacket. A few characteristics to help us identify these stinging insects are: honeybees are covered with dense hair and have flattened hairy hind legs that aid in pollination of our landscape plants, and fruits and vegetables. Yellowjackets on the other hand have hard, shiny, mostly hairless bodies.
By early October, most yellowjackets have produced new fertile queens that have found new sites where they will spend the winter season. Nests that were above ground with the sterile workers and drones have died due to colder temperatures.
The native common yellowjacket on the other hand have nests that are found in protected sites. They normally build their nests in old mouse burrows in the ground. If the in-ground burrow is close to a building such as our homes the burrows stay warmer due to the heat that escapes from our homes. These yellowjackets will not die out until after we have freezing temperatures. The type of freeze you notice when in the morning our yards have the crunchy feel as we walk. Sometimes these wasps build nests in rock crevices or cracks in our home foundations or sill plates.
To control these wasps and their nests while preparing garden beds for the winter, apply a permethrin garden dust. Dust the nest opening in the evening. Liquid sprays are often ineffective because the soil absorbs the insecticide. The dust formulation works as wasps leave the nest on a nice sunny day; they encounter the insecticide. Repeat the dust application after several days if needed. Other control methods include hiring a pest control operator or waiting for freezing temperatures that is cold enough to kill the wasp colony.
The other stinging insect that is receiving a lot of attention the past several weeks in the Asian Giant Hornet or sometimes called the Killer Hornet. The Asian Giant Hornet is the world’s largest hornet with a body length of 1.5 – 2” and a wingspan from 1.5 – 3”. The hornet’s other notable features beyond its huge size are its large orange or orangish-yellow head and distinct orangish-yellow and reddish-brown bands on its abdomen.
This hornet has not been found in Ohio. However, beekeepers remain vigilant because this so-called “murder hornet” is murderous on European honeybees. Beekeepers who discover hives that have been suddenly wiped this fall for no apparent reason should contact our Ohio Department of Agriculture.
The first Asian Giant Hornet nest found in the U.S. was destroyed by the Washington State Department of Agriculture workers in the pre-dawn hours this past Saturday, October 24. The nest had been found last Thursday on private property in Blaine, Washington, just south of British Columbia’s Peace Arch border crossing. Nest location and destruction is a key step in eradicating this destructive non-native wasp.
Joe Boggs, Ohio State University extension educator in Hamilton County gives this advice about this hornet. Despite the social media hype and dubious web postings, experts ,including the Washington State Department of Agriculture, consistently note that the Asian Giant Hornet is not particularly hostile towards humans, pets and large animals. As with our native bald-faced hornets, yellowjackets, and paper wasps, this new hornet generally goes about its business unless its nest is threatened. Their venom is not any more toxic than our native wasps; however, they deliver a bigger dose which increases the risk for anaphylactic shock. Still, if left alone, they will leave people alone.
However, the giant hornets are voracious meat-eaters. They will attack and eat any insect they can get their mandibles around. Indeed, they are very territorial and will even attack one another if nests fall within overlapping territories.
European honeybees are a favorite target of giant hornets. To the hornets, honeybee hives are all-you-can-eat buffets. They can destroy an entire beehive within a few hours after initiating a mass-attack. Surprisingly, they are not after the honey; it is just icing on the cake. Their real prize in attacking beehives are the fat, juicy honeybee and their larvae.
Loss of honeybee hives would be catastrophic to the commercial pollination industry. It would also be disastrous for our food supply. Also, if the Asian Giant Hornets could run rampant in North America, they would compete directly with our native wasps. Keep in mind that yellowjackets, bald-faced hornets, and paper wasps are also pollinators, particularly the paper wasps. They provide a service in our natural and landscape ecosystems.
For more information on the Asian Giant Hornet refer to Ohio State University Buckeye Yard and Garden web site: https://bygl.osu.edu/index.php/node/1716